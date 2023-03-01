Glanbia plc reported a jump in both revenue and profits for the year ending December 2022.

The company made €256.8m profit on revenues of €5.6bn. Earnings per share rose 17.6% to 104.02c.

The improved earnings mean the board has increased the dividend for the year by 10% to 32.21c, after a final dividend of 19.28c is paid. A new €50m share buyback scheme was also announced after 2022 saw €173.5m returned to shareholders via buybacks.

The company also announced the disposal of its Glanbia Cheese business, which has manufacturing facilities in Portlaosie, Magheralin and Llangefni in Wales.

In a sign of how much the company’s focus has switched from its traditional roots towards global nutrition, it announced that from this year forward it will be reporting its results in US dollars and not euros.

Glanbia plc CEO Siobhán Talbot said: “I am pleased to report that Glanbia delivered its highest ever annual earnings performance in 2022 ... This was achieved despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds and was led by the strong performance of the Optimum Nutrition brand, growing US consumption by 30.8% in 2022, and continued good delivery by our GN Nutritional Solutions business.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Glanbia expects to deliver adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 10% on a constant currency basis.