Blackgrass contaminated wildflower seeds has raised serious flaws in our seed import regulations

Glanbia has temporarily suspended the sale of certain categories of wildflower seeds until it receives confirmation that these seeds are free from blackgrass.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the company said: “The branches and Glanbia Connect will not resume the sales of any of this category of product until the Glanbia quality and compliance function have received written confirmation that each product is free from blackgrass.”

The move comes two weeks after the discovery of blackgrass in autumn-sown wildflower seeds in Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow.

Wildflower seeds

The news came the same week Glanbia launched phase two of its biodiversity initiative.

It offered customers who bought a half-acre pollinator mix a free box of wildflower seeds.

Glanbia has said it is working closely with its customers and with the product supplier, Germinal Seeds, on the matter.

Glanbia says it has put in place the appropriate actions to mitigate the risk of blackgrass spread from the recalled products and is providing full refunds for products returned by customers.

In the statement, Glanbia reiterated its support of the Irish Seed Trade Association’s calls for the appropriate oversight on production and importation of wildflower seed mixes.