The price quoted includes the sustainability action payment and seasonality bonus. / Donal O'Leary

Glanbia has set its base - plus sustainability and seasonal bonuses - price for milk supplied in January at 42.25c/l excluding VAT.

The seasonality bonus will be paid on all milk supplied in January, including non-contracted supplies from the co-op’s liquid and autumn calving scheme participants.

“Dairy market sentiment remains strong, with a combination of moderate milk flows from key regions and high input costs continuing to impact global supply,” stated Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy.

“Inflation is continuing to impact many elements of the supply chain. The board will continue to monitor developments,” he said.