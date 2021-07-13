Ciara, Pádraig, Fiadh (2) and newborn Paudie Barron launching Living Proof, Glanbia Ireland’s sustainability strategy alongside Aoife Murphy, director of ingredients, and chair of Glanbia Ireland John Murphy on the family farm in Tulllerstown, Co Wexford.

Glanbia Ireland has launched Living Proof, a sustainability strategy for the company.

The strategy aims to reduce carbon emissions at processing sites by 30% by 2030, while milk suppliers will also be asked to target this reduction inside the farm gate.

Overall, the aim is to reach net zero by 2050, in line with the Government’s plans and as outlined in Ag Climatise.

Working to improve water quality is a major priority of Glanbia's strategy, with all farmers in the Environmental Protection Agency’s priority areas for action to have a water quality action plan in place by 2025.

On farm these targets will be met by improving soil health, increasing nutrient use efficiency, reducing emissions and focusing on carbon storage, while measuring and managing as much as possible on farm.

Some of the targets outlined for dairy suppliers include:

To have 90% milk recording by 2025.

Improve nitrogen use efficiency to bring it to 35%.

75% of suppliers using low emission slurry spreading equipment by 2025.

Carbon measurement

Carbon measurement will be carried out through the Glanbia Open Source Future Farms Signpost Programme which is run in conjunction with Teagasc.

For farms participating in this programme, ammonia emissions are to be reduced by 20% and the overall emissions on farm are to reduce by 30% to 0.8kg of carbon equivalents/kg of fat and protein corrected milk (0.8kg CO2eq/kg FPCM).

Processing

At processing and packaging level the company is planning the following:

100% of packaging on consumer-facing brands to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

To have 100% of its portfolio compliant with GI Nutritional Standards by 2025.

100% of inputs for food to be responsibly sourced by 2030.

50:50 female:male representation in leadership roles will be achieved by 2030.

Taking action

Speaking about the strategy CEO of Glanbia Ireland, Jim Bergin stated: “Irish farmers are among the best in the world and are showing their determination to adapt to the requirement for science-based climate action. Farm families are proud custodians of the rural environment, and we will support our farmers in addressing challenges and building on Ireland’s great natural credentials. Farmers have proven their willingness to adapt and change many times.”

Chair John Murphy commented: “From humble beginnings in the cooperative movement, Glanbia Ireland has become a global name in food and nutrition. We work closely with our 6,000 farm family suppliers and pride ourselves in ensuring that producing exceptional quality food and ingredients is at the heart of everything we do. This sustainability strategy will be central to maintaining Glanbia’s competitive edge in a post-Brexit landscape and places our company and our farmers at the cutting edge of sustainable farming.”

You can read the details of the strategy on the Sustainable Farm Insights page of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.