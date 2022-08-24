Glanbia Co-op is urging its milk suppliers to log in to their account now and outline what sustainability actions they’re undertaking on farm in order to secure their 2023 sustainability action payment which is worth 0.5c/l.

The programme is designed to support dairy suppliers reduce their carbon footprint, enhance water quality and biodiversity and improve air quality and soil health.

Milk suppliers are asked to visit the ‘my account’ section on Glanbia Connect and declare their sustainability actions.

In recognition of current on-farm sustainability actions, for the remainder of 2022, all suppliers will receive the full payment of 0.5c/l, Seán Molloy, chief ingredients and agribusiness growth officer, said.

“Each dairy supplier is expected to receive an average of almost €3,000 under the sustainability action payment this year.

“Across the lifetime of this three-year programme, over €54m in total will be made available to family farms as they continue to improve the economic and environmental performance of their farms.

“To continue to receive the sustainability action payment in 2023, our Republic of Ireland suppliers are requested to log on to the ‘my account’ section on Glanbia Connect and declare seven of the 18 sustainability actions undertaken,” he said.