Glanbia milk suppliers who applied for additional peak milk supply allocations from the reserve pool are set to know their fate next week.

It is believed a high proportion of suppliers applied to the reserve fund, which would allow them to supply additional milk, over and above their original allocation.

In order to qualify, farmers must have either increased land or cow numbers by 25%, had a disease outbreak or significant structural change since the reference period of 2018 to 2020.

The appeals process has been handled by accountancy firm PWC, with the process overseen by a steering group consisting of former Glanbia chair Henry Corbally, Glanbia secretary Gordon Murphy and retired Department of Agriculture official Paud Evans.

Limits to peak milk supply were announced by Glanbia last March in reaction to a judicial review of the decision to grant planning permission for a new cheese plant in a joint venture with Dutch company Royal A Ware.

It is believed that there was a higher than expected uptake of the voluntary retirement scheme for milk suppliers.