At the launch of the Sustainable Farming Academy were Jim Bergin, CEO, Glanbia Ireland; Jennifer English, global brand director, Baileys, and John Murphy, chair, Glanbia Ireland. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

Glanbia Ireland has launched its Sustainable Farming Academy, which aims to provide training and educational funding for its suppliers and their families.

The academy is part of Glanbia’s “Living Proof” sustainability strategy, which has outlined a commitment to reduce the carbon intensity of milk production by 30% by 2030.

The Sustainable Farming Academy is a partnership between Glanbia Ireland and Baileys, which produces Irish cream.

Baileys is a brand of Diageo which also has a sustainability strategy to 2030.

The Sustainable Farming Academy is partnering with University College Cork (UCC).

Twenty farm suppliers will be chosen each year for three years to complete a fully funded diploma in environment, sustainability and climate at UCC.

Those who complete the diploma should be able to fit in their study around farm work and a large amount of work for the course can be done remotely.

Lectures will be delivered part-time on a weekly/biweekly basis and there will be some in-class sessions on the UCC campus.

Lectures will be timetabled each month around the students’ farming commitments. There will be support for students to introduce them to the IT learning platforms.

There will also be at least one farm visit. Previous learning and existing sustainability knowledge will be recognised.

Modules being taught in the diploma include earth science, applied geographical information systems, environmental protection, practical environmental management and many more. The diploma will begin in September 2022 and applications are now open. Suppliers can get more information on how to apply on the UCC and Glanbia Connect websites.

John Murphy, who is the chair of Glanbia Ireland, noted a focus in the sustainability strategy on climate action, water and air quality protection and biodiversity, but also commented on economics, stating that it is important to seek better on-farm economic outcomes.

“Working together with Baileys through the Sustainable Farming Academy we are committed to supporting our family farm suppliers on their sustainability journey. Working in partnership, we will help them boost their knowledge, skills and know-how to farm more sustainably for the benefit of future generations.”

Baileys noted that it has been working with many of the same farming families since it partnered with Glanbia Ireland in the 1970s. Jennifer English of Baileys stated that the company is committed to supporting more sustainable farming practices.

How to apply for the diploma

Applications for the diploma are open to all Glanbia Co-op members.

Applications can be made via the Glanbia Connect website.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age on 1 January 2022.

Applicants must complete an expression of interest form, along with a personal statement, by 5pm on 31 May 2022.

Where the course is oversubscribed applicants’ personal statements will be scored by the programme team.

Successful applicants will be notified by 31 July 2022.

Personal statement

The personal statement should outline why you would like to undertake the diploma, examples of sustainable practices carried out on farm (eg nutrient management plans, grassland, energy and water management, how you would benefit yourself and how the family farm would benefit, your proudest achievements.

The guidelines also suggest the level of commitment which will be feasible for you and any concerns you have about the programme.

Bursary for farm family members studying agricultural science

As part of the Sustainable Farming Academy, Glanbia Ireland and Baileys will be awarding three bursaries worth €1,000 each to three suppliers’ family members studying agricultural science at University College Dublin, University College Cork and Waterford Institute of Technology. Details of this bursary will be made available in the near future.

In brief

Glanbia Ireland and Baileys will fund diplomas in environment, sustainability and climate for 20 suppliers each year for three years.

The diploma will begin in September 2022.

Applications are now open.

Three €1,000 bursaries will be awarded to farm family members studying agricultural science at UCD, UCC and WIT.

The academy is part of the Living Proof strategy, which aims to reduce the carbon intensity of milk production by its suppliers by 30% by 2030.