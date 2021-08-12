Only two of the major milk processors have set July milk prices. / Philip Doyle

A base milk price of 33.4c/l excluding VAT has been set by the board of Glanbia for milk supplied in July at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The co-operative's board followed the decision of Lakeland Dairies to hold milk at last month’s price.

Glanbia member milk suppliers will receive a base price of 33.8c/l for July's supply, a 0.4c/l addition to the base milk price announced for non-members as their share of the co-operative’s profit.

The announcement brings the number of major milk processors that have set milk prices for July to two.