I see there’s a new sponsor of RTÉ weather, with the Glanbia brand Avonmore unseated as the sponsor.

To help accelerate the recovery of Ireland’s tourism sector, Fáilte Ireland has announced it is the new kid in town.

I’m told RTÉ weather attracts an average daily audience of 400,000, so it’s by no means a small slot.

Glanbia has been the sponsor of the weather for a whopping 15 years

Fáilte Ireland will be in there for the next three years, beginning from 1 January.

While the value of the sponsorship is unknown, I heard that RTÉ had advertised the sponsorship with a rate card value of around €7.5m.

One wonders how it will spend the money it will save from not sponsoring the weather.