Glanbia has said that for the first year of the programme (2022), all suppliers will receive the payment in full.

Glanbia Ireland has announced that its milk suppliers will receive a 0.5c/l (including VAT) sustainability bonus for delivering specific sustainability actions, in a programme which will last three years.

Glanbia has said that this will equate to almost €3,000 in 2022, the first year of the programme, for the average milk supplier.

This annual sustainability action payment is worth €18m targeting Glanbia’s 5,000 suppliers,

In a statement, Glanbia said that the programme is designed to assist dairy suppliers in reducing their carbon footprint, enhancing water quality and biodiversity and improving air quality and soil health in line with Glanbia Ireland’s sustainability strategy, Living Proof.

As part of the Living Proof strategy, Glanbia has pledged to deliver a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with each litre of milk produced by 2030.

Key measures

The sustainability action payment will be made to all suppliers that deliver any seven sustainability actions from a total of 16 options.

Delivery of the actions will be verified by a combination of Glanbia Ireland records and through the Bord Bia SDAS programme.

To qualify for the 2023 payment suppliers need to begin implementing their on-farm sustainability actions in 2022, Glanbia said.

Dairy suppliers will be required to select from a series of options, which includes measures aimed at:

Reducing carbon emissions by utilising multi-species swards and clover, measuring grass growth, improving the herd Economic Breeding Index (EBI) to deliver lower GHG emissions, milk recording and opting for FarmGen renewable energy generation.

Improving air quality through use of Low-Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment and the use of protected urea

Supporting biodiversity by planting additional native trees and increasing hedgerows.

Protecting soil health and water quality through nutrient management planning, delivering ASSAP water quality improvement plans and water protection measures.

Supporting animal health and welfare by herd disease screening; improving udder health and participating in the innovative Twenty20 Beef Club.

Assistance

Chair of Glanbia Co-op John Murphy said that it is important family farms are assisted as they continue to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of their farms.

“This initiative is designed to reward suppliers for adopting a series of measures identified as key to delivering on our comprehensive sustainability strategy.

“As part of this initiative, there is a strong framework of measures for farmers to implement with verifiable proof-points,” Murphy said.

Glanbia Ireland chief executive Jim Bergin said: “We believe that by working together, through support and education, we can continue to adopt changes in practices that deliver real environmental impact.

“As an organisation, we are firmly committed to working with our farmers to implement proven technologies and practices that will benefit the environmental performance of our suppliers’ family farms, as set out in our Living Proof strategy.”