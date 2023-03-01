Glanbia plc announced record earnings for the year ending December 2022, with group revenue jumping more than 20% to €5.6 billion. The Irish Farmers Journal sat down with Glanbia’s CEO Siobhan Talbot to talk through the results, what the group’s focus is and where its ambitions for the future are.

IFJ: This morning, along with the results, you announced the sale of Glanbia Cheese to your joint venture partner. What was the motivation behind the sale?