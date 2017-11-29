Glanbia's main man swallows a dictionary
By The Dealer on 30 November 2017
The Dealer couldn't help but note the volume of dairy events on around the country this week but there was an interesting performance at one of the gigs.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By David Wright on 28 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 29 November 2017
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
This new ex-demo Torro is ready for work. Is also fitted with an additive applic...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
MASSEY FERGUSON 2160 BALER2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER330...
KRONE COMPRIMMA F155VERY CLEAN BALER29800 BALES DONE MOSTLY STRAW AND HA...