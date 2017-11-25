Sign in to your account
Glanbia's Two Peaks Challenge raises €55,000 for Breast Cancer Ireland

By on
Over 120 climbers were a sight to behold in their bright pink beanies as they took on Mount Brandon and Carrauntoohil in October to raise money for the cause.
On Friday, employees from Glanbia presented a cheque for €55,000 to Breast Cancer Ireland (BCI), which was raised as part the company’s Two Peaks Challenge event in October to support the charity’s research and awareness programmes around Ireland.

Over 120 climbers were a sight to behold in their bright pink beanies as they took on Mount Brandon on Friday 13 October followed the next day with a second climb up Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohil.

Consultant radiologist Dr Deirdre Duke, who met the team as they came off the mountain, said: “It is endeavours such as these and the generous contributions of family and friends that help make a difference and change the landscape of breast cancer into the future.

“On behalf of the charity I would like to thank those who challenge themselves and in doing so help others.”

Great Pink Run

Earlier this year, around 300 Glanbia employees were among the 7,000 participants in the 2017 Breast Cancer Ireland Great Pink Run.

This year’s Great Pink Run was extended beyond Dublin to include a Kilkenny venue, raising in excess of €370,000 to support BCI’s research and awareness programmes.

Glanbia Agribusiness also supported BCI with its #PinkBales campaign this year, raising a total of €10,000 from the sale of a special limited edition pink silage wrap through Glanbia Agribusiness branches.

A further €13,000 was raised from Glanbia Ingredients Ireland employees who participated in the Kilkenny 300 Cycle in June.

As well as raising funds to support pioneering research nationally, BCI also invests in the recruitment of specialist breast cancer research nurses for each of the designated cancer centres.

Their role is to collaborate across centres, collecting tissue and serum samples from patients, into one large national bio resource which is accessed by researchers.

Discovery times in BCI-funded labs have greatly improved as a direct result of increased investment in research and the charity is coming ever closer to its aim of transforming breast cancer from often being a fatal disease to making it a treatable condition that can be managed long-term.

Related tags
