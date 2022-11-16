Payments will be an income boost for farmers, says Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Some €113m in GLAS advance payments will be issued to 32,600 farmers participating in the scheme over the coming days.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that payments this week will issue to 74.8% of GLAS participants and will reach these farmers’ bank accounts shortly.

The €113m brings the total money issued by the Department of Agriculture to farmers under GLAS to some €1.29bn.

‘Income boost’

The Minister said the payments are an “important income boost to farmers at this time of year and, of course, are a recognition of their significant contribution to the environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme”.

He said the €1.29bn spent to date under GLAS will be “surpassed in the incoming ACRES scheme”, which will pay out some €1.5bn to farmers participating.

Farmers with queries in relation to their GLAS payment are encouraged to contacted the department by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie or to call the GLAS help desk on 053 9163425.