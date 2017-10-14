Sign in to your account
GLAS commonage management plans can be submitted

By on
The Department of Agriculture has opened the online submission system for commonage management plans (CMPs) required before GLAS payments can be made.
The "Submit" button is now live in the CMP section of Agfood.ie, the Department has said in a message to advisers.

The "Submit" button is now live in the CMP section of Agfood.ie, the Department has said in a message to advisers.

A CMP must be submitted for each commonage before 2017 payments can issue to GLAS participants. In July, the Department had extended the deadline for submission of CMPs to 31 October because of delays in completing the online submission system.

The Department has published a video tutorial on how to use the system.

While CMPs have been a requirement since the start of GLAS, the Department put transitional arrangements in place last year to allow payments without CMPs while the online system was under construction. This is no longer in place.

The Department has warned that a "very small number of commonages" remain to be linked to the online system and are not yet available, adding that this work will be completed shortly.

