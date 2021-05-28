Some €700,000 in GLAS-plus balancing payments has started issuing to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Some 3,200 farmers in GLAS will receive the payments, which represent the final 15% of the 2020 GLAS-plus payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2020.

“I am very pleased to be in a position to commence these GLAS-plus balancing payments this week to over 3,200 farmers.

"This cohort of GLAS participants have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2020,” the Minister said.

Payments will continue to be issued to any outstanding cases and the Minister encouraged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond promptly to the Department to facilitate payments.

Sheep Welfare Scheme payments

Earlier this week, the 15% balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme began to issue to all eligible farmers under year four of the scheme.

There are over 18,000 farmers in the scheme.