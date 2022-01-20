The Heritage Council will host a webinar for farmers interested in the scheme on 27 January at 12pm.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme will reopen this year for farmers participating in the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

The closing date for farmers interested in applying for 2022 scheme is fast approaching, with a deadline set for 22 February.

The Heritage Council, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, has said that grants of up to €25,000 are available for the conservation and repair of traditional farm buildings.

Minimum grants awarded through the scheme are €4,000.

Any grant awarded to farmers will not be for more than 75% of the cost of works.

What's covered

For any eligible buildings seeking repair, approved works on the roof, walls, windows and doors are covered, including any structural repairs.

The grant is also available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture envisages 50 to 70 projects to be supported annually in a process that is "highly competitive".

Approved farmers in GLAS can apply online for the grant scheme; there are no paper forms accepted.

Farmers with interest in the scheme can visit www.heritagecouncil.ie to apply.

The closing date for receipt of completed online applications for the 2022 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme is 5pm Tuesday 22 February.

Information webinar

The Heritage Council will host a short information webinar for farmers interested in the scheme on 27 January at 12pm.

The council has asked farmers to register in advance of the webinar by emailing ameenan@heritagecouncil.ie.

Managed by the Heritage Council, on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, the 2022 Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme falls under funding from the 2014-20 Rural Development Programme, namely the The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development in Europe.