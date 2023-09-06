Judge Brian McTaggart, Castle Douglas, Scotland, with breeders Martin McConville from Rathfriland, Co Down, and Naomi and Rian O’Hare from Cabra, Co Down, at the NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club national show and sale at Ballymena livestock market. Martin claimed supreme champion, while reserve champion went to Naomi and Rian. \ Houston Green

Pedigree Texel rams sold to a top price of 12,000gns for a ram lamb from the Glenhone stable, owned by Rathfriland-based Martin McConville, at the NI premier sale in Ballymena Mart on Saturday.

Glenhone Galaxy was tapped out as the supreme champion prior to the sale and travels to Scotland, having been purchased by a three-way consortium of breeders.

Next highest price was the 7,500gns paid for Kiltariff Golden Boy from Barclay Bell and sons, Rathfriland, with the same price being paid for Brague Gypsy King from the Mulligan family, Banbridge.

In the shearling section, top price went to John Watson, Downpatrick, with Duvarren Future selling for 4,500gns. This was followed by 3,600gns paid for Forkins Fancy That from Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey.

Across the sale, 212 ram lambs averaged £1,224, up £84 on the 2022 sale, while the 51 shearlings averaged £1,518, up £457 on last year. Gimmer ewes averaged £723 across 31 lots, with a top of 2,500gns realised by Mark Priestley’s Seaforde flock.

On Monday evening, Suffolk ram lambs also went under the hammer at Ballymena, with prices peaking at 2,500gns for Mark Priestley’s Limestone flock.

This was followed by 2,400gns for Jack Smyth and Emma McElhill, with the Newtownstewart duo also selling the next two highest-priced ram lambs at 2,050gns and 1,400gns.

