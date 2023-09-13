Glenilen Farm had a lot to celebrate this year and did so with their team of 60, together with their families, on a boat trip to The Fastnet Rock in West Cork recently. Blessed with glorious sunshine the mood was upbeat and celebratory on the Cape Clear Ferries boat, also run by a West Cork family company.

For the first time in their 22-year history, Glenilen Farm made it into ShelfLife magazine’s Top 100 ‘Masters Brands at Home’ list at number 89. Each year, Kantar sources shopper data from 5,000 demographically representative Irish households recording their take home grocery from which the list is then compiled.

Talking about this achievement, Alan Kingston, who owns and operates Glenilen Farm with his wife Valerie, said: “We are really honoured to be featured in the top 100 brands in Ireland. It is a significant milestone for the brand and we are really grateful to our consumers for their loyalty and commitment to our brand.”

Individual awards

The brand was also awarded four individual awards for their yoghurts in this year’s Great Taste Awards with their natural yoghurt awarded two stars in its category. Glenilen Farm’s natural live yoghurt is the base of its yoghurt range and is synonymous for a tart fresh taste.

Glenilen Farm also retained its Gold Origin Green status with Bord Bia this year. The brand is very passionate about sustainability, in particular the circular economy and reducing food waste.

Speaking about these achievements, Valerie Kingston said: “It has been an incredible journey for our brand so far and these recent accolades are as a result of our dedicated and hardworking team and their commitment to the products they make and sell everyday.

Daniel Davey.

The West Cork dairy brand is looking forward to taking part in the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska where they will be showcasing their new yoghurt pouches. Daniel Davey brand ambassador and performance nutritionist will also be paying a visit to the stand with lots of nutrition and performance advice. As always, there will be plenty of giveaways on the stand, including Daniel’s book Eat Up, The Next Level.

