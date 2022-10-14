Glenisk was announced as the overall winner in the retail category for its Organic Greek Style Yogurt.

Glenisk Yogurt and Flahavan’s were among the Irish organic producers and growers honoured at the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards on Thursday night.

A total of seven organic farmers, growers, producers and manufacturers were honoured for their contribution to the sector at the awards ceremony.

Dunnes Stores was also awarded a special recognition award for its commitment to the organic sector in Ireland.

Organic dairy processor Glenisk was announced as the overall winner in the retail category for its Organic Greek Style Yogurt, while the export award was won by Flahavan's Organic Porridge Oats.

Butler's Organic Eggs were awarded the marketing campaign award, while the new and innovative award was taken by Supernature Ltd for its Hazel Butter Cups.

Coghlan’s Artisan Bakery was announced the winner of the private label category for its organic sourdough loaves, while Beechlawn Organic Farm was awarded the e-commerce award for its Grown in Ireland Veg Box.

The business in the community category, which acknowledges the achievements of businesses in their local communities, was won by Slí Eile Support Services for its organic farm social enterprise that supports those in mental health recovery.

2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said: “I’d like to share my warmest congratulations with the winners of the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards.

"Their innovation, creativity and determination are a testament to the excellent standards in the Irish organic industry.

"The ambition of our award winners is particularly relevant at the current time with thousands of farmers considering going organic when the Organic Farming Scheme opens shortly with increased payment rates.

"The environmental and economic benefits of organic farming are needed now more than ever and our winners for 2022 signal a bright future ahead for the Irish organic sector.”

Bord Bia interim CEO Michael Murphy said that Bord Bia received over 120 applications to the awards this year, with the calibre of entries ever increasing.

"It’s clear that passion and innovation are thriving in this vibrant sector.

"At Bord Bia, we are committed to supporting the long-term growth and vitality of the Irish organic sector in line with Food Vision 2030 and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate this year’s winners and thank them for their invaluable contribution to this growing and dynamic sector.”

Winners of the 2022 National Organic Awards will receive a one-to-one session with the Bord Bia client capability team, who will help develop a bespoke package of supports to meet individual company needs.