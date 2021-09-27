Offaly Fire & Rescue Service is currently dealing with the fire at Glenisk, Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly, which has resulted in significant damage to the plant.

Glenisk, the organic dairy processor, has evacuated its Co Offaly plant after a fire broke out at lunchtime on Monday.

The company employs around 75 people at the site, but it’s understood that around 50 were on site at the time of the fire.

“All our staff are safe and well,” a spokesperson for the company told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“There is no one in immediate danger.”

“The fire brigade is on site dealing with it and our focus now is on containing the fire to limit damage and protect neighbouring properties,” she said.

The Glenisk plant is located on the original farm owned by the Cleary family who founded Glenisk at Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly.

Local radio station Midlands103 has footage of the fire:

Gardaí, fire and ambulance services are at the scene of a major fire at the Glenisk plant in Killeigh. pic.twitter.com/H3DugDqF20 — Midlands103 (@Midlands103) September 27, 2021

Local reports say that significant damage has been done to the premises and a number of roads in the vicinity have been closed.

Offaly Fire & Rescue Service said there are units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington in attendance and 34 firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

"The area should be avoided by the public while firefighting operations continue," it advised on social media.

"The public in the surrounding area are advised to remain indoors and close windows and doors."

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said both gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Glenisk sources milk from 50 organic dairy farmers and is the destination for 90% of the organic milk produced on the island of Ireland.