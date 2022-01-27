Offaly GAA has announced a sponsorship package with Glenisk, in a deal which incorporates both football and hurling teams at all levels.

The Offaly-based organic dairy food company has signed up to a sponsorship deal, which will last five years with the faithful county.

In welcoming the new partnership, Glenisk managing director Vincent Cleary said: “It’s with enormous pride that Glenisk becomes official partner to Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Uíbh Fhailí. It is an honour to have the opportunity to play a part as this comeback story unfolds.

"Supporting Offaly GAA is a long-held ambition and despite the fire at our facility last September, we remained committed."

Cleary said that with faith in the future, both organisations are hungry for success and excited to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Priority

"At Glenisk, our immediate priority is the return of our products to our customers’ fridges in the coming days. After that, we are looking forward to working closely with Offaly GAA on plans for the years ahead," Cleary added.

Offay GAA chair Michael Duignan welcomed Glenisk as main sponsor of Offaly GAA and said this deal “represents a major opportunity to progress Gaelic games in Offaly and offers financial stability and the resources to implement our ambitious plans for the future.

"We wish Glenisk every success as their products return to the shelves in the coming weeks.”

Duignan added that Carroll’s of Tullamore were very much part of its success since 1991.

Offaly GAA said that it is very appreciative and thankful for its longstanding sponsorship with Carroll's of Tullamore and hope that the company will continue to support activities in the coming years.

An official launch of the new partnership with Glenisk will be held in the near future.