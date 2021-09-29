Mark and Vincent Cleary of Glenisk with Minister for Agriculture who visited their fire-devastated site in Killeigh, Co Offaly on Wednesday following devastating plant fire

Organic dairy processor Glenisk has vowed to regroup and rebuild following a devastating fire at its Co Offaly plant on Monday.

Milk collection and intake is continuing from its bovine and goat milk suppliers, with the crew on site hoping to get the fresh milk side of the business back packing by the end of the week, its commercial manager Emma Walls told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We are collecting milk from our farmers, paying them as normal and we are taking the hit on it until we can get back up and running,” she said.

“We’re in a better position to take the hit than our suppliers, who have been so loyal to us. We don’t want anyone to be worried.”

The Cleary family’s premises at Killeigh has two plants on site. The yoghurt plant was destroyed in the blaze but the fresh milk plant remains intact, albeit without power or water on Wednesday.

Walls described the support received locally and nationally as “beyond anything imaginable”, and it ranged from cash to practical support on site.

She asked for those who want to help to channel their support to the Glenisk/Self Help Africa joint drive to plant 1m trees in Africa.

Offaly Fire & Rescue Service is currently dealing with the fire at Glenisk, Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly, which has resulted in significant damage to the plant.

The company employs around 75 people at the site. It’s understood around 50 were on site at the time of the fire, all of whom were evacuated safely.

Glenisk sources milk from 50 organic dairy farmers and is the destination for 90% of the organic milk produced on the island of Ireland.

“People have been asking us about the future of the business,” said Walls.

“There is no question that we won’t regroup and rebuild after the fire. We have been in business for 35 years and we are resilient.”