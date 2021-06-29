Commitment has also been given to investing in research and development of climate-smart practices. \Philip Doyle

The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB), has announced its new commitment to reduce the net global warming impact of beef by 30% by 2030.

GRSB members include Cargill, JBS, ComGroup, McDonalds and WWF globally. In Europe Bord Bia, Belvedere Agriculture, HCC Meat Promotion Wales, and Rabobank are all members.

The GRSB agreement will support the implementation of and incentivise climate-smart beef production, processing, and trade, while safeguarding and building upon the carbon stores in soil and landscapes.

Commitment has also been given to investing in research and development of climate-smart practices, tools, and knowledge.

Opportunities

Among the GRSB's aims is to ensure the beef value chain is a net positive contributor to nature, with sustainable beef production having a net positive impact on nature.

Increasing training opportunities by 25% based on 2020 levels will help ensure responsible practices such as ensuring comfort, allowing animals to express normal patterns of behaviour, and pain mitigation, are implemented.

GRSB executive director Ruaraidh Petre said: “The world relies on beef and the industry relies on a healthy world to produce it. That’s why there is growing momentum in the industry to protect and nurture the earth’s natural resources.

“The conversation around beef sustainability is more important now than ever, and we recognise the need for beef to be more environmentally sound, more socially responsible, and more economically viable.”