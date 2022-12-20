Biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide at rates unprecedented in human history, the NPWS has said.

The adoption of the global biodiversity framework at COP15 in Montreal on Monday 19 December represents a milestone moment in governments’ responses to the global biodiversity crisis, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said.

The framework sets out to respond to several assessments that provide evidence that, despite ongoing efforts, biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide at rates unprecedented in human history, a spokesperson from the NPWS said.

This framework outlines a plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation by 2030 and ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.

Brokered deal

Head of delegation and biodiversity with the NPWS Dr Deirdre Lynn welcomed the adoption of the framework, saying: "The world united at CBD COP 15 this morning to broker a deal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery for the benefit of people and the planet."

Biodiversity, she added, affects everybody - crossing all boundaries, geographic and political.

"In Ireland we are fortunate to have progressive policies that support the protection and restoration of biodiversity, but many countries will look to this framework to guide them in their efforts to make the transformative changes needed.

"In Ireland, we in NPWS are currently in the process of drafting our fourth national biodiversity action plan and we will ensure that it aligns with the relevant elements of the framework," she said.

Monitoring

A monitoring framework with associated indicators to track progress was also adopted.

National biodiversity strategies and action plans are the main instrument for implementing the convention at the national level and national reports are the main instrument for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the convention and the associated framework.