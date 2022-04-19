The most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event which took place on Tuesday 19 April concluded with the GDT price index down by 3.6%.

This 3.6% decrease in the price index equates to an average price of €4,495/t.

The anhydrous milk fat (AMF) index was down significantly by 1.3% at an average price of €6,298/t.

The butter index was down 3.7%, at average price of €6,148/t.

Last month, cheddar was the biggest driver in the overall increase in price index and rose by 10.9%, averaging at €5,754/t.

This month, the cheddar index was down 3.9% at an average price of€5,726.

The lactose and skimmed milk powder index were down by 2.4% and 4.2% respectively.

Down by 4.4% was the whole milk power index, averaging at €3,895/t.

There were 155 bidders at the event and 22,179t of products sold.

The next trading event will take place on Tuesday 3 May.