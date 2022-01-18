Results at the 300th Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event saw the price index up 4.6% from the last auction, with milk powders and butter driving the increase.

The biggest driver of the overall price index was whole milk powder (WMP), which rose by 5.6% and averaged at €3,602/t.

Up 5% was the skim milk powder (SMP) index with an average price of €3,497/t.

Butter was also up 5%, at an average price of €5,433/t.

Not far behind those products was the cheddar index, which was up 1.1%, averaging €4,898/t.

The Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) index was up 0.6% at €5,929/t.

There were 167 participating bidders in the event and 30,644t of products sold.

GDT Price Indices for lactose, sweet whey powder and butter milk powder were non-applicable as either no product was offered or sold, or no price was published for the last event.

The next trading event takes place on 1 February 2022.