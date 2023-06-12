Dairy surged to €151,000 in 2022 the Teagasc National Farm Survey found but dyrstock farmers struggled with higher input costs.

Dairy farmers’ incomes topped €150,000 in 2022 on the back of surging milk prices, but margins for beef and sheep producers were severely hit by higher input costs.

Tillage farmers also enjoyed a sharp lift in incomes last year, on the back of excellent yields and strong cereal prices.

The latest figures from Teagasc’s National Farm Survey show that the average dairy farm income for 2022 was €151,000. Average income on tillage farms increased by 32% to €77,000.

The Teagasc figures confirm a more difficult year for drystock farmers. The average cattle rearing income was just over €9,400 in 2022, down over 13% on the previous year.

Beef finishers, or what are categorised as ‘cattle other’ by Teagasc, recorded an average income of just over €18,800 in 2022. This was an increase of 9% compared with the 2021 level.

The average income on sheep farms was close to €16,500 in 2022, a decrease of 21% compared to the record 2021 level.

The key farm output categories in Ireland, cereal and milk prices performed best in 2022. Milk prices were up 49% in 2022 compared to 2021, while cereal crop prices increased by about 40%. Cattle prices also rose in 2022, by 10% for weanlings and 15% for prime cattle. The increase in lamb prices in 2022 was much more modest at about 2%.

However, the story of the year was increased input prices.

“A high rate of global inflation emerged in 2022 as the world recovered from the COVID-19 lockdown. Furthermore, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine particularly affected Europe’s energy market and also had an impact on the global supply of key grains and oilseeds. This high rate of inflation has continued into 2023,” the Teagasc report points out.

“As a result, higher agricultural input prices, in particular for fertiliser, fuel, electricity and concentrates caused a sharp increase in farm production costs in all farm systems,” it explained.

Dairy

Dairy system production costs rose by 32% in 2022, to their highest level ever, as a result of a strong increase in input costs. The amount of milk produced in Ireland in 2022 remained largely unchanged but a 49% increase in milk prices led to an average dairy farm income of just under €151,000, an increase of 53%, or over €52,000, over the level in 2021.

Cattle

Suckler beef production saw 6% increase in output value in 2022, attributed to higher cattle prices. Despite reductions in both fertiliser and concentrate feed usage, suckler farms saw a 13% increase in production costs compared to 2021.

The average value of their support payments was 5% lower than the previous year. Compared to 2021, the average cattle rearing income fell by over 13%, or almost €1,500, to just over €9,400 in 2022.

In 2022, cattle prices increased by 10% for weanlings and 15% for prime cattle, which led to a 25% increase in farm output for farms finishing beef and selling store cattle. The introduction of the fodder support scheme led to a 3% increase in support payments on these farms.

Production expenses on farms rearing cattle rose by an average 31%, compared to the previous year, with significant increases in both direct and overhead cost components. In total, this led to an average income of just over €18,800 in 2022 for beef production farms, a rise of 9%, or over €1,500, compared to the 2021 level.

Sheep

Sheep farmers' incomes dropped by a fifth compared to 2021, despite a 9% increase in the value of farm output on average in 2022. The average income on sheep farms last year was €16,500 – a drop of €4,300 on 2021.

Production costs rose by 24% on the average sheep farm in 2022, mainly due to higher prices for feed and fertiliser, as well as higher overhead spending. On average, the level of direct payments for sheep farms was also down 4%.

Tillage

Higher grain prices and excellent harvest conditions helped drive a 32% improvement in tillage incomes in 2022, despite a marked rise in income costs.

Input costs increased by 32%, Teagasc noted, due mainly to higher expenditure on fertiliser, feed, contracting and overheads.

Overall, the average income on tillage farms rose by almost €19,000 in 2022 to reach €77,000.