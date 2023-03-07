Global food commodity prices continue to fall, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) benchmark food price index falling again in February for the 11th consecutive month.

The FAO Food Price Index fell marginally to 129.8 in February – down 0.6 percent on January, but almost 19% down on its peak in March 2022. February’s decline reflected significant falls in the price indices of vegetable oils and dairy, with marginally lower cereals and meat indices. This more than offset the steep rise seen in the sugar index.