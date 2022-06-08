The Irish pig sector continues to suffer historic levels of monthly losses. For the first five months of 2022, the average 600-sow unit has lost an estimated €270,000, or an average €54,000 cash loss per month.
The critical issue is the momentous high feed price. While high feed prices are very welcome in the tillage sector, they are ruinous for the pig and poultry sectors, where 65% to 75% of the cost of production is feed. So where is the current feed cost and what’s the outlook for feed and pigmeat over the next 12 months?
