Global greenhouse gas emissions have hit an “all time high”, according to 50 leading climate scientists based across the world.

They found that human-induced warming, mostly down to the burning of fossil fuels, averaged 1.14°C over the last 10 years, up some 0.2°C on the increase over the decade previous.

The world’s annual average greenhouse gas emissions grew to a record 54bn tonnes across 2022, up by 1bn tonnes from figures in 2019.

The analysis was led by the University of Leeds and included input from the Irish Climate Analysis and Research Unit (ICARUS) at Maynooth University. The 50 scientists published their report on Thursday.

The scientists were hugely critical of governments worldwide for their climate policies, which they contended are not controlling climate change as needed.

Their analysis on global emissions suggests that the globe’s remaining carbon budget – the maximum carbon dioxide which can be emitted to have a better than 50% chance of keeping global warming below 1.5°C - has halved over three years.

Record emissions now mean the carbon budget has been cut from 500m tonnes of carbon equivalent to 250m tonnes.

According to the scientists, the world is now within five years of this carbon budget being exceeded altogether and global temperature increases surpassing the 1.5°C mark.

The 50 scientists suggested that there is too much of an information gap when it comes to emissions data and committed to publishing updates to their analysis, as the ‘Global Climate Change Project’, every year.

This, they said, will better inform policy makers and public alike on the worsening climate trends for if and when a turnaround in global emissions occurs.

