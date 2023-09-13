Industry figures for the year up to the end of July show that milk output is up right across the world.

Global milk supplies are running 0.7% ahead of last year, despite dairy commodity prices taking a serious hit this year.

This is bad news for milk processors and dairy farmers, as a combination of increased output and poor demand has rocked markets.

Milk production in the European Union (EU) was up 0.5% to the end of the July, the US was up 0.6%, while New Zealand was up 2.8%.

The only region/country to buck the positive supply trend was Australia, where output was down 1.6% for the period from January to July.

Milk supplies within the EU were mixed. Dutch output was up 2.7%, German supplies increased by 2.5%, while Polish milk production was up 1.7%.

In contrast, figures from the Central Statistics Office show that Irish milk supplies to the end of July were back 0.8%, while French output was down 2.3%.