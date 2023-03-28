Global renewable energy capacity grew by 9.6% in 2022, but it needs to triple its growth rate to limit global warming.

At the end of last year, global renewable energy capacity reached 3,372 gigawatts (GW), which is 295GW higher than the previous year.

The figures were contained in the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) annual report.

The report highlights that renewable energy contributed to 83% of all new power capacity added in 2022, with solar and wind energy dominating the expansion, accounting for 90% of all net renewable additions.

Almost half of the new capacity was added in Asia, with China being the largest contributor by adding 141GW to Asia's new capacity.

Keep 1.5 alive

IRENA's director-general Francesco La Camera stated that the continued record growth of renewable energy shows its resilience amid the lingering energy crisis.

However, he also warned that if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C, annual additions of renewable power capacity must grow three times the current level by 2030.

Europe and North America also witnessed significant growth in renewables - 57.3GW and 29.1GW respectively.

The Middle East recorded its highest increase in renewables on record, with 3.2GW of new capacity commissioned in 2022, an increase of 12.8% from the previous year.