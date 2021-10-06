China is on course to import 700,000t less pigmeat in 2021.

Australia - Beef and sheepmeat consumption

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) reports that per-capita consumption of beef was 23.4kg and sheepmeat was 6.5kg in 2020, compared with 35kg and 10kg in 2010.

USA - Lower stock estimate triggers price surge

A reduction in US wheat stock estimates has spurred another surge in both futures and physical grain prices globally and added €20/t to imported maize here.

Uruguay - Cattle price surges

Cattle prices in Uruguay continue to increase, with steer values now the equivalent of €4.09/kg, a record high.

China - Drop in pigmeat imports forecast

China’s leading agriculture and food business consulting company BOABC is forecasting a reduction in pigmeat imports of 700,000t to 3.6m tonnes this year, according to Bord Bia’s China office.