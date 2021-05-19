Brazil - less beef as slaughter falls

Cattle slaughter in Brazil is down over 10% in the first quarter of 2021 and beef exports for the first half of May are down by 29%.

US - corn exports to China

The US has agreed export sales of 1.36Mt of corn for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year.

Australia - mice problem in New South Wales

A plague of mice is affecting farmers in the state of New South Wales in Australia. The mice are destroying crops, feed and fodder in stores and there is a shortage of mouse bait.

EU - pigmeat exports increase

EU pigmeat exports for first three months of 2021 were 1.602m tonnes carcase weight equivalent, up from 1.245m tonnes for the same period in 2020. These figures include the UK.