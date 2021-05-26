China - more maize purchased from US

China has purchased over 1Mt per day of US maize in a string of six recent consecutive days and it is believed to have purchased over 11Mt already this year, compared with 2Mt at this time last year.

Brazil - beef processor expands

Reuters reports that Brazilian beef processor Marfrig has bought 25% of BRF, which is primarily a pigmeat and poultry processor.

EU - beef imports fall

EU beef imports between January and March 2021 were 51,921t carcase weight equivalent, almost 10% lower than for the same period in 2020.

USA - milk production up 1%

Milk production in the US increased by 1% in Q1 2021, but higher feed prices are set to control further growth.