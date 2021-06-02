Brazil – lower maize production

The latest International Grains Council report has forecast Brazilian maize production at 98.5Mt, 3.5Mt lower than the most recent US forecast, but still higher than many local estimates.

Australia - revised forecast for milk production

USDA has revised its forecast for Australian milk production in 2021 down to 9.2m tonnes, compared with 9.4m tonnes previously.

China – top export destination for US beef

China was the main export market for US beef for week ending 20 May, taking 9,000t.

EU – pigmeat exports continue to grow

EU pigmeat exports are 30% higher at 1.6mt in the period January to March 2021 than they were for the same period last year.