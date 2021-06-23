Global - increase in world beef production

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) is forecasting an increase in global beef production in 2021 of 1.2% to 72.4m tonnes CWE.

US - dairy production increases

USDA reports that milk production in the 24 major dairy states during May was 18.9 billion pounds (which converts to 8.3bn litres), up 4.9% from May 2020.

Australia - sheepmeat exports down

Australian sheepmeat exports for the year ending May 2021 were 386,686t, down 11% on the year ending May 2020.

UK - wheat futures lose ground

The AHDB reports that UK feed wheat futures for November 2021 lost ground again last week, closing at £171.30/t (€200/t), a fall of £0.70/t (€0.82/t).