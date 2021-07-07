Germany: future of agriculture report

Consensus appears to have been achieved in Germany between farmers, environmentalists, supermarkets and animal welfare advocates with the publication of Agriculture Futures panel report this week.

New Zealand: vote on levy board

The future of the New Zealand levy board, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, is on the line this week, as voting closes for farmers on 9 July on whether or not to keep funding the organisation.

Australia: fall in beef exports

Australian beef exports fell 24% in the first half of 2021 to 422,403t according to Meat & Livestock Australia.

USA: volume down, price up for pigmeat

US pigmeat export volumes for the period January to May 2021 were 283,617t, 1% lower than the same period in 2020, but value was 3% higher at $3.63bn (€3bn), according to US meat exporters federation.