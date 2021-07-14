Global - food price index falls

The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 124.6 points in June 2021, down 3.2 points (2.5%) from May, but still 31.5 points (33.9%) higher than its level in the same period last year.

Uruguay - country could go it alone on deal

The UK ambassador to Uruguay has indicated a willingness to negotiate a trade deal with Uruguay separately from Mercosur.

Brazil - JBS sustainability report

JBS launched its 2020 sustainability report in which it commits $1bn over the next 10 years to assist it achieving net zero by 2040.

New Zealand - dairy company A2 Milk restructures

NZ dairy company A2 Milk is restructuring its business into three divisions – a Chinese division, an export division and an Australia/New Zealand domestic division.