Global - food price index falls
The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 124.6 points in June 2021, down 3.2 points (2.5%) from May, but still 31.5 points (33.9%) higher than its level in the same period last year.
Uruguay - country could go it alone on deal
The UK ambassador to Uruguay has indicated a willingness to negotiate a trade deal with Uruguay separately from Mercosur.
Brazil - JBS sustainability report
JBS launched its 2020 sustainability report in which it commits $1bn over the next 10 years to assist it achieving net zero by 2040.
New Zealand - dairy company A2 Milk restructures
NZ dairy company A2 Milk is restructuring its business into three divisions – a Chinese division, an export division and an Australia/New Zealand domestic division.
