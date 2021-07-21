China - pig prices fall

After increasing by 23% over the past month, Chinese pig prices fell 3.6% this week to the equivalent of €2.06/kg (Bord Bia China).

EU - beef imports down in first quarter

EU beef imports were down 13% in the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID disruption and strong markets in Asia, but are expected to recover in the second half of 2021.

US - COVID-19 support for farmers

USDA has announced that livestock and poultry farmers can apply for assistance from a $50m fund if they were unable to access processing facilities because of the pandemic between 1 March and 26 December 2020.

Australia - red meat exports down

Australia’s total red meat exports for the first half of 2021 were just over 711,000 tonnes shipped weight, down 18% on the same period last year (MLA).