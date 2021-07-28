Uruguay – surge in cattle prices

Uruguay is benefiting from Argentina’s beef export restrictions and steer prices have increased to the equivalent of €3.70/kg.

US – harvest well advanced

The US winter wheat harvest was estimated to be 60% complete last weekend. Harvesting of its larger soft red winter crop is now almost complete, but expectations from its spring wheat crop continue to deteriorate.

China – pig values fall

Bord Bia’s China office reports that since the start of June, piglets have dropped 40% in value to ¥44.32/kg (€5.78/kg). Sow prices have fallen 50% in the same period.

NZ – Fonterra getting out of coal

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra has announced that its Stirling cheese factory will be its first 100% renewable thermal energy site by August 2022.