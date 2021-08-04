China – consolidation in pig industry

China’s top 12 pig meat processors have doubled throughput of pigs to 40.8m in the first half of 2021, compared with 19.8m in 2020 (Bord Bia China office).

North America - reduced wheat forecast

The International Grains Council recently slashed 3.8 million tonnes (Mt) from Canadian wheat production and 3.5Mt from US production forecasts because of poor weather conditions.

Australia - agricultural labour shortage

The Australian government has introduced a AUS$6,000 (€3,750) payment incentive for people to relocate to regional Australia to work in agriculture and the food industry.

Brazil – beef volume down, value up

Brazil’s beef exports to the end of July were down almost 5% at 900,000t, but the value increased by 11.7% (World Beef Report).