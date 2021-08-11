Brazil - exports to China rise
Brazil’s beef exports to China in July were over 91,000t, only the second time exports have topped 90,000t for a month.
China - exceptionally strong dairy demand
Chinese demand for dairy has been exceptionally strong so far this year and is offsetting sluggish demand elsewhere. Recent COVID outbreaks in China will be a concern and watched carefully.
New Zealand - rise in carbon-only forestry
A Beef+Lamb New Zealand report estimates that about 26,550ha of the 77,800ha (34%) of whole farms sold into forestry since 2017 were to carbon-only entities.
USA - pigmeat exports ahead of 2020
The US Meat Export Federation reports pork exports for the first half of 2021 were ahead of last year’s record volume by 1% at 1.58 million tonnes, valued at $4.33bn (€3.7m), up 7%.
