New Zealand - increase in milk production

New Zealand milk production for July was up 6.6% year on year (up 7.3% on a milk solids basis) and up 2.7% for the 12-month period ending July.

China - pig prices falling

Bord Bia’s China office reports the live pig price has fallen to the equivalent of €1.93/kg this week.

Argentina - beef exports shrink

Argentina’s beef exports in July were down 33% compared with last year to 36,000t, reflecting the impact of government-imposed export controls.

UK - big drop in sheepmeat exports

UK sheepmeat exports are down over 10,000t to just over 30,000t in 2021 up to the end of July.