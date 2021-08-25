New Zealand - increase in milk production
New Zealand milk production for July was up 6.6% year on year (up 7.3% on a milk solids basis) and up 2.7% for the 12-month period ending July.
China - pig prices falling
Bord Bia’s China office reports the live pig price has fallen to the equivalent of €1.93/kg this week.
Argentina - beef exports shrink
Argentina’s beef exports in July were down 33% compared with last year to 36,000t, reflecting the impact of government-imposed export controls.
UK - big drop in sheepmeat exports
UK sheepmeat exports are down over 10,000t to just over 30,000t in 2021 up to the end of July.
