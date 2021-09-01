US agricultural exports are forecast to reach a record $173.5bn (€147bn) in 2021.

Australia - increase in milk output

Australian milk output increased by 0.6% in first half of 2021 to 8.853m litres.

Uruguay - sheep flock at all time low

The sheep flock in Uruguay has fallen to 6.25m as of 30 June, the lowest number since records began.

Romania - overtaking Russia as wheat exporter

Romania seems to have taken over from Russia as the major exporter of wheat to international markets for the time being, as Russian wheat is deemed to be too expensive.

USA - record exports forecast for 2021

USDA is forecasting that agricultural exports will reach a record $173.5bn (€147bn) in 2021, a 24% increase on 2020 and almost $17bn (€14.4bn) higher than the previous record in 2014.