Australia - fall in winter crop production

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) September report forecasts that winter crop production will fall by 2% in 2021–22 to 54.8 million tonnes, which is still 32% above the 10-year average to 2020–21.

USA - record pigmeat exports

The US meat exporter’s federation reports pigmeat exports between January and July this year reached a record 1.8m tonnes.

China - slowdown in import demand

Rabobank is forecasting a slowdown in import demand from China in the second half of 2021, which could impact on global dairy commodity prices. Supply is outpacing demand in China, with increased domestic production combined with growing stock levels.

EU - less NZ lamb in Europe

New Zealand exported 65,525t of lamb to the EU & UK between October 2020 and July 2021, down from 77,044t in the previous period and the lowest in the past five years, according to Beef + Lamb New Zealand.