Wheat planting ahead of schedule in US.

US – winter planting ahead of schedule

Winter wheat planting is ahead of average in the US, reaching 21% complete of the expected area, marginally ahead of the 18% long-term average.

Australia – sheepmeat on the way back

Australia exported 32,071t sheep meat in July, 34% ahead of last July though for the twelve months ending July 2021, exports were down.

South America – decline in beef exports forecast

USDA is forecasting the first decline in beef exports from Mercosur countries in 2022 after five years of continuous growth, with a prediction that they will be 28,000t fewer, a decline of 0.7%.

New Zealand – sexed semen doubles

LIC, the New Zealand agri tech co-op, is expecting to inseminate 200,000 cows this year, almost double the 100,000 in 2020.