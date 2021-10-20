China's dairy imports are up across all main categories in 2021.

USA - less Irish beef in the States

The US has imported 5,960t of Irish beef so far this year, which is 195t lower than for the same period in 2020.

Australia - sheep flock recovers

Meat and Livestock Australia is forecasting that the national sheep flock will grow by 6.3% to 68.1m in 2021, returning to above 2019 levels, having fallen to its lowest level on record in 2020.

China - dairy imports continue to grow

Between January and July 2021, China’s butter imports increased from 77,000t to 95,000t, cheese imports were up from 78,000t to 113,000t, SMP up from 192,000t to 278,000t and WMP up from 454,000t to 609,000t.

Russia - grain returns to Algeria

USDA FAS is reporting a 38% decline in Algerian grain production for 2021/2022 due to lack of rain and Russia has become a supplier of wheat to Algeria again for the first time in five years.