Russia - export tax increases

Russia’s export tax is set to rise again from 10 November to $69.90/t. This is resulting in slower exports from the country, which is contributing to the squeeze in wheat availability.

Australia - shipping rates up

Sea freight rates and charges are up between 300% and 375% from pre-COVID levels, according to an Australian Dairy Products Federation spokeswoman.

China - government call to stock up

The Chinese government has urged local authorities to ensure there is adequate food supply during winter and has also urged households to stock up, prompting speculation on the reasoning.

Brazil - beef exports slump

The effect of suspension of exports to China was felt in October, with Brazil’s overall beef exports falling by two thirds to 62,600t.